Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MOLN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

