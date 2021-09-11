MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

MDB traded up $13.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.47. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total value of $463,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,887 shares of company stock worth $79,874,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

