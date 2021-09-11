Morgan Stanley Acquires 105,815 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 1,145.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 18.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 118,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

