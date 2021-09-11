Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,324 Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GURU opened at $49.99 on Friday. Global X Guru Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

