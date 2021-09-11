Morgan Stanley Sells 2,440,916 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 94.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,440,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invacare were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Invacare by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.