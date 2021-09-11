Morgan Stanley Sells 4,598 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of OPP stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.