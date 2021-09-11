MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $62.23 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,360,458,198 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

