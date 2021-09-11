Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

MHGVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $28.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

