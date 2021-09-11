Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.37.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $28.14. 1,713,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Mplx has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

