MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. MSA Safety posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,735. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $39,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.