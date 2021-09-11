Multiplier Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $86,628.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00130314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183778 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.10 or 1.00186822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.83 or 0.07108288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.00873121 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

