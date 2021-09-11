Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €317.00 ($372.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €278.33 ($327.45).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

