Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

