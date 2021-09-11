Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NUS opened at $47.37 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

