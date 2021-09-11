Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,210,000 after buying an additional 521,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

