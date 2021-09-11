Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 225,575 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 67.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $321.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.86 and its 200 day moving average is $301.04. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.