Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 360.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

