Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 899 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 237,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.36 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

