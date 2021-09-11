Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 367,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,015 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

