Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $19.67 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $19.67 million and $6,151.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,864.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.38 or 0.01407147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00507836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00344661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037523 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

