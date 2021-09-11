National Bank Financial Boosts Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target to C$65.00

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCYSF opened at $45.00 on Friday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24.

About Tecsys

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

