National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.48. Approximately 4,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 714,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

