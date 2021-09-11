National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.48. Approximately 4,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 714,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.
The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.11.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
