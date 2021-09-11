National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in National Instruments by 199.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

