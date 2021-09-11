National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.