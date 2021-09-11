Needham & Company LLC Raises Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target to $76.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SRDX opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $787.24 million, a PE ratio of 567.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.27.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Surmodics Company Profile
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
