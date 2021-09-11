Needham & Company LLC Raises Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target to $76.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $787.24 million, a PE ratio of 567.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $352,334. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

