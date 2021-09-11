Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters Sells 6,941 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NFLX stock opened at $598.72 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $540.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

