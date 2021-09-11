New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 154.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,847 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 24.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.47. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

