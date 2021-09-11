New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 11,453.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of TSE opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

