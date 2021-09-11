New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.95 Million Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

