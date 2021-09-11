New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 756 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,333,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,571,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 424,080 shares of company stock worth $12,122,948. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

