New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,177 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

