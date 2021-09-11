NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC NLCP opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

