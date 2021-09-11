Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NEXXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nexi stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27. Nexi has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

