NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $326.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth about $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth about $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth about $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth about $5,790,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.