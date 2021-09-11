NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.56 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29). 341,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 885,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £579.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

