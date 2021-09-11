NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $88,810,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. 5,508,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

