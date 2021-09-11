NFTify (N1) One Day Volume Hits $15,231.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $15,231.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,516.44 or 1.00132683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.24 or 0.07130488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00868684 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

