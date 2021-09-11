NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Raised to $35.00 at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.45.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,995,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.