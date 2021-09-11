Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal expects that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $53.23 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

