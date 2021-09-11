NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $185.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $185.00 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $163.59 on Thursday. NIKE has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.