NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $221.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.