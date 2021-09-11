Ninepoint Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 472,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,626,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 1,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,465.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3,326.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

