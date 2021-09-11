Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

