Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

