Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

