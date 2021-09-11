Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

