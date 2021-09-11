Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.