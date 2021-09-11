Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 78,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.