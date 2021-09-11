Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

NIU traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.98. 242,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,161,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

