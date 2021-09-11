NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.15.

NNGRY opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. NN Group has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $2.2197 dividend. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 8.23%.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

